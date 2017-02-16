Acronis True Image 2017 NG build 6116

img3File.png

Acronis' latest adds mobile backup, both wirelessly and local

Print

PrintPrint
Backup & Recovery

Read More:

16 February 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows
Mac

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 16-02-2017
Award: None
License: Trial Software
Developer: Acronis

Acronis True Image 2017 New Generation (“NG”) is a popular and powerful backup tool.

The program provides simple ways to back up your entire PC, specific disks or partitions, or individual files and folders. Backups can be saved locally or to the cloud, while a Sync feature ensures key files are always available on any device, wherever you are.

Acronis True Image 2017 added tools to wirelessly back up iOS and Android devices to your desktop (you’ll need the Acronis app on the remote device). With the latest NG, you can also backup your mobile device locally, to your PC.

Incremental Facebook backup can automatically archive all your Facebook account content, including photos, videos, contacts, comments, and likes.

An Archiving module enables moving large or old files to an external drive, or the Acronis cloud. They may now be protected with 256-bit AES encryption.

A new Search tool helps you find particular files within a backup.

Enhanced NAS support means your storage device should now be detected automatically.

Acronis True Image 2017 NG recognises when Windows assigns a different drive letter to your backup device, and continues without errors.

You also have Active Protection, which is an advanced, active protection against data loss to ransomware.

The interface has been redesigned and updated.

It’s worth noting that a few older features have also been removed (from the 2017 edition):

  • Email backup
  • Local and mixed synchronisation (use the cloud instead)
  • Version consolidation (set this in the backup scheme)
  • Manual backup deletion (do this in the backup environment)
  • Acronis Extended Capacity Manager (3TB+ drives are now supported by Windows Vista+)
  • Trim SSD (trimming is natively supported in Windows 7+)

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Have you ever read a privacy policy for a mobile app?

    • No (71%)
    • Yes (29%)

    Total Voters: 14

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel