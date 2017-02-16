Acronis True Image 2017 NG build 6116

Acronis True Image 2017 New Generation (“NG”) is a popular and powerful backup tool.

The program provides simple ways to back up your entire PC, specific disks or partitions, or individual files and folders. Backups can be saved locally or to the cloud, while a Sync feature ensures key files are always available on any device, wherever you are.

Acronis True Image 2017 added tools to wirelessly back up iOS and Android devices to your desktop (you’ll need the Acronis app on the remote device). With the latest NG, you can also backup your mobile device locally, to your PC.

Incremental Facebook backup can automatically archive all your Facebook account content, including photos, videos, contacts, comments, and likes.

An Archiving module enables moving large or old files to an external drive, or the Acronis cloud. They may now be protected with 256-bit AES encryption.

A new Search tool helps you find particular files within a backup.

Enhanced NAS support means your storage device should now be detected automatically.

Acronis True Image 2017 NG recognises when Windows assigns a different drive letter to your backup device, and continues without errors.

You also have Active Protection, which is an advanced, active protection against data loss to ransomware.

The interface has been redesigned and updated.

It’s worth noting that a few older features have also been removed (from the 2017 edition):