Acronis True Image 2017 NG build 6106

Acronis True Image 2017 is a popular and powerful backup tool.

The program provides simple ways to back up your entire PC, specific disks or partitions, or individual files and folders. Backups can be saved locally or to the cloud, while a Sync feature ensures key files are always available on any device, wherever you are.

Acronis True Image 2017 adds tools to wirelessly back up iOS and Android devices to your desktop (you’ll need the Acronis app on the remote device).

Incremental Facebook backup can automatically archive all your Facebook account content, including photos, videos, contacts, comments, and likes.

An Archiving module enables moving large or old files to an external drive, or the Acronis cloud. They may now be protected with 256-bit AES encryption.

A new Search tool helps you find particular files within a backup.

Enhanced NAS support means your storage device should now be detected automatically.

Acronis True Image 2017 now recognises when Windows assigns a different drive letter to your backup device, and continues without errors.

The interface has been redesigned and updated.

A few older features have also been removed:

Email backup

Local and mixed synchronisation (use the cloud instead)

Version consolidation (set this in the backup scheme)

Manual backup deletion (do this in the backup environment)

Acronis Extended Capacity Manager (3TB+ drives are now supported by Windows Vista+)

Trim SSD (trimming is natively supported in Windows 7+)

What’s new in True Image 2017 “New Generation” (NG)?

– Acronis Active Protection. Advanced, active protection against data loss to ransomware.

– Acronis Notary. Leverages Blockchain technology from our partner Ethereum to generate a unique certificate so that days, months, or even years from now you can be assured that a file is identical to the one originally backed up.

– Local Mobile Backup. In addition to mobile-to-cloud backup and cloud browsing of content, you can wirelessly back up mobile devices directly to a local Windows or Mac computer.

– View content of a mobile backup. On Windows and Mac computers you can then browse mobile content including photos, videos, messages, and contacts — no cloud required.

– Acronis ASign. Do you want to have one or more people electronically sign a document you have backed up? Use Acronis ASign to request an electronic signature. Digitally capture the signature, record an immutable record of it, and generate a unique certificate that can later authenticate the signature as real.

– Encryption for Mobile and Facebook backups . All mobile and Facebook backups are encrypted in transit and in storage, whether to local computers or the cloud.

– Recovery from Facebook backup will be supported. Facebook backups can now be recovered directly to the same or to a different Facebook account including photos, videos, albums, and timeline.