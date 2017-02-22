Acronis True Image 2017 build 8029

Acronis True Image 2017 is the latest version of the popular backup tool.

The program provides simple ways to back up your entire PC, specific disks or partitions, or individual files and folders. Backups can be saved locally or to the cloud, while a Sync feature ensures key files are always available on any device, wherever you are.

Acronis True Image 2017 adds tools to wirelessly back up iOS and Android devices to your desktop (you’ll need the Acronis app on the remote device).

An Archiving module enables moving large or old files to an external drive, or the Acronis cloud. They may now be protected with 256-bit AES encryption.

A new Search tool helps you find particular files within a backup.

Enhanced NAS support means your storage device should now be detected automatically.

Acronis True Image 2017 now recognises when Windows assigns a different drive letter to your backup device, and continues without errors.

The interface has been redesigned and updated.

A few older features have also been removed, however:

Email backup

Local and mixed synchronisation (use the cloud instead)

Version consolidation (set this in the backup scheme)

Manual backup deletion (do this in the backup environment)

Acronis Extended Capacity Manager (3TB+ drives are now supported by Windows Vista+)

Trim SSD (trimming is natively supported in Windows 7+)

Whats new in build 8029? See the release notes for more info.