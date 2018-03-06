Acronis strikes cloud partnership with Google

Future releases in back-up, disaster recovery and file sync share solutions will be integrated with the Google Cloud Platform

Acronis has revealed a partnership with Google Cloud that will see the cloud back-up vendor increase the number of cloud regions as it integrates with Google Cloud Platform.

The cloud back-up provider said its future releases in back-up, disaster recovery and file sync share solutions will be integrated with the Google Cloud Platform, allowing Acronis partners to offer services to “millions” of Google Cloud customers. Even though Acronis does not reveal the dates of its product’s releases, the new solutions can be expected for the second half of 2018.

“The integration of Google Cloud with Acronis backup products is one of the top requests from our users,” Acronis president, John Zanni, said. “There are many businesses who have invested in public cloud infrastructure. We’re making it easy for them to use it with Acronis.”

According to Acronis, the agreement will increase the number of cloud regions where customers can store their backup as well as bring fast upload speeds and data sovereignty options to users in a greater number of countries.

The vendor has pledged to reduced recovery time objectives which would result in users achieving service level agreement targets including in disaster recovery solutions.

As a result, Acronis plans to extend the support for Google Cloud workloads, offer a Google Cloud deployment model for the Acronis Backup management server, and enable the use of Google Cloud Platform for disaster recovery.

The company said that the partnership will also benefit Google, who will welcome thousands of Acronis’ partners, potentially increasing its penetration in the mid-market.

“We are seeing an increasing number of customers take advantage of our storage products for data protection because they offer better flexibility, performance and economics,” Google Cloud director, strategic technology partners, Adam Massey, said. “By partnering with Acronis, an established leader in the industry, we hope to make the customers’ data protection journey even easier.”

In January 2018, Acronis named former Odin and Parallels executive, Neil Morarji, as its new general manager in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

Morarji replaced Tony Drewitt who had been appointed in July 2016 and left Acronis in July 2017 joining Software AG in September the same year.

IDG News Service