ACDSee Ultimate 10.3

ACDSee is a feature-packed and professional graphics package that’s designed to help you manage, view, process and share your best digital images.

The program has all the features of its base edition, ACDSee.

Management tools enable you to browse your folders, view images, or search for others by name or whatever metadata tags you need.

A smart viewer includes an Auto EQ feature to optimise exposure, Magnifying Glass and Navigator tools to zoom in on fine detail, while image metadata and histogram are always on hand.

Strong core editing tools include a host of filters, and more than 50 special effects. You’re able to customise how these are applied with assorted selection tools, brushes, linear or radial gradients and more.

Images may be saved as individual files, slideshows, videos, HTML albums and more, and uploaded to flickr, SmugMug, Zenfolio, Facebook, or ACDSee’s own custom cloud storage service.

ACDSee Ultimate extends all this with an array of professional developing tools. You get lens corrections, brightness and contrast adjustments by tone bands, non-destructive red-eye reduction, a configurable Vibrance tool, even the ability to create HDR-like results from a single image.

Editing features are also much improved. Skin Tuning enhances portrait shots, dehazing cleans up murky images, there are more filters and effects, and – new this time – Adobe Plugin support opens up a whole world of new image tweaking possibilities.

The ability to edit specific colors and tones gives you far more control over what you’re doing. If you make a mistake, you can step back in your edit history to some previous point. Or, if you know exactly what you’re doing, batch editing allows you to perform the same actions on multiple images.

Other extras include watermarking, selective removal of metadata, multi-monitor support and more.

What’s new in 10.3? See the release notes for information.