ACDSee 20.3

ACDSee is a versatile graphics application to help organise, search, enhance and edit your digital photos.

Management tools enable you to browse your folders, view images, or search for others by name or whatever metadata tags you need.

The ability to rate, tag and colour-code pictures makes it even easier to find them again later. And there’s quick map-based geocoding for your images, too.

The core viewer is much smarter than in similar software. There’s an Auto EQ feature to optimise exposure, Magnifying Glass and Navigator tools to zoom in on fine detail, Auto Lens View shows previews of the image with various filters applied, and the image metadata and histogram are always on hand.

ACDSee doesn’t claim to be a full-featured image editor, but it still has an impressive feature set. There are the core flip, crop and resize tools, automatic exposure management, smart noise reduction, lighting and colour corrections.

The program has a strong set of filters, 50+ special effects, and you can customise how they’re applied with assorted brushes and selection tools.

Images may be saved as individual files, slideshows, videos, HTML albums and more, and uploaded to flickr, SmugMug, Facebook, or ACDSee’s own custom cloud storage service.

Version 19 extends the package with Collections, essentially smart searches which make it even easier to locate and manage sets of photos.

Photos Mode enables quick browsing of your photo collection, organising it by year, month or day.

ACDSee now imports your Lightroom database in just a few clicks, while integrating your OneDrive folder for speedy access to cloud images.

There’s also 4K monitor support, improved white balance editing and a revamped colour picker.

What’s new in 20.3 (see the release notes for information)?

– Added RAW support for the following camera models:

Canon EOS M5

Fujifilm X-E2S

Fujifilm X70

Olympus PEN E-PL8

Olympus E-PL6

Olympus E-M1 Mark II

Panasonic LUMIX DMC-FZ2500 (DMC-FZ2000, DMC-FZH1)

Panasonic DMC-LX9 (DMC-LX10, DMC-LX15)

Pentax K-70

Pentax K-3 II

Pentax K-1

Sony A6500

Sony Alpha a99 ii

Sony RX100 Mark V

– Added Affinity file format thumbnail support.