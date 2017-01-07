Accudio Free 2.3.8

img3File.jpg

Get better sound from your iPod or iPhone through any pair of headphones

Print

PrintPrint
Audio

Read More:

7 January 2017 | 0

Download Links:

iPhone
iPad

Nick Peers

Our Rating: 4.5
Date: 07-01-2017
Award: Recommended
License: Freeware
Developer: Golden Ears Corp

Whisper it quietly, but the iPod touch and iPhone aren’t quite the audiophile’s choice that Apple would have you believe. They’re competent enough, but match them up to a Cowon or Colorfly player and their limitations become apparent.

Much of the blame for this can be squarely pointed at the default Music player that ships with iOS. If you find yourself frustrated at the default sound settings, wait until you tap Settings > Music > EQ to apply one of the 22 custom presets: more often than not your sound ends up worse than it did before you started.

Part of that problem might be down to your headphones, but even when you pair a more expensive set with your iOS device, the results aren’t that much better. This is where Accudio Free comes in: select your exact headphones model from the list of over 300 supported, and it’ll download a preset that converts the sound to the best possible Hi-Fi sound for that model based on analysis made by Golden Ears.

With the basic analysis made, you can even attempt to emulate a different set of phones by selecting a different Simulation Mode, which can do wonders for cheaper headphones, potentially saving you the cost of an expensive upgrade.

Accudio also provides you with options for fine-tuning your sound through one of two graphics equalizer modes. When setting your basic reference model, you’ll see a five-bar equalizer – covering sub bass, bass, vocalist, sibilance and treble – offering options for tweaking the gain by 10dB either way for each frequency. And if that isn’t enough, there’s a full-blown, customisable 10-bar equalizer hidden away too, with even finer controls over the sound quality. The results are amazing – particularly when compared to the muddied presets offered by the default Music player.

This is where the limitations start to kick in: Accudio Free only supports a single custom preset and a single reference mode setting too. For unlimited presets, plus additional functionality such as support for OGG and lossless FLAC formats, you’ll need to upgrade to Accudio Pro for $4.99 – do this from within the app (tap Settings > Etc > Store).

What’s New in Version 2.3.8

iOS 10 supported.

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Will Ryzen be the chip that pushes AMD ahead of Intel?

    • No (44%)
    • Yes (56%)

    Total Voters: 9

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel