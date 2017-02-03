Accenture Digital’s Paul Pierotti on machine learning at the 6 Nations

AI puts a new shape on the oval ball game, and more from the world of tech Print Print Radio

This week Niall meets Accenture Digital managing director Paul Pierotti to talk about how analytics and machine learning are bringing a new slant to this year’s 6 Nations Championship. Back in the studio we discuss about Donald Trump’s migrant ban and how it could be good news for tech companies in Ireland.

