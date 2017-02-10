Accenture commits to 300 new hires at opening of The Dock

Accenture will hire more than 300 technology and design professionals in Ireland this year, including 100 new roles at The Dock, a multi-disciplinary research and incubation hub, which officially opens today.

At The Dock more than 200 professionals from around the world to work on new services and solutions in collaboration with Accenture staff and clients, universities and start-ups.

The new jobs will bring Accenture’s workforce of more than 2,200 in Ireland, offering technology and design career opportunities across areas including artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and the Internet of Things, and industries including financial services, retail, consumer goods, life sciences and utilities.

“Our talented professionals across Ireland are imagining the future every day to solve some of the biggest challenges facing businesses, governments and consumers,” said Pierre Nanterme, Accenture’s chairman and CEO. “We are proud to build on our long history in Ireland with today’s official opening of The Dock and investment in new jobs to drive innovation that helps our clients meet the demands of a rapidly evolving digital world.”

Located in Dublin’s Silicon Docks, The Dock is one of the world’s most connected and intelligent buildings, using sensors to learn from occupant behaviour, react to user feedback and allow the building to continually evolve.

The Dock is supported by the Department of Jobs, Enterprise & Innovation through IDA Ireland.

Martin Shanahan, chief executive, IDA, said, “The Dock showcases Accenture’s depth of technology expertise in Ireland. The company’s continued investment in innovation and in its team of talented professionals greatly enhances Ireland’s position as a compelling location for global professional service firms. IDA continues to target additional investment in this key sector.”

TechCentral Reporters