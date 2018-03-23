NVP Energy wastewater to energy passes ABP Group test

A carbon-neutral, energy positive wastewater treatment technology developed by Galway-based NVP Energy is being rolled out at food and beverage plants across the world.

An early adopter of NVP’s low temperature anaerobic digestion technology, the technolocy ABP Food Group used it in trial project at its Lurgan site.

The treatment plant at Lurgan processes the entire flow of wastewater produced on the site, turning that waste into biogas energy, ideally suited for heat and electricity generation, enough to offset ABP Foods’ gas usage on site by 40%.

ABP’s sustainability manager John Durkan, who oversaw the commissioning by NVP Energy of the flagship sludge-less wastewater treatment plant, said the NVP plant delivered solid, reliable performance right from the outset.

“ABP is always on the look out to support and enable innovative and technology driven projects that will solve problems, so this project ticked all our boxes,” said Durkan. “It’s carbon neutral, sustainable, odourless, cutting edge technology, low cost of treatment, no sludge production with clean waste water discharge. On top of that, it delivers high quality methane gas for use on site.”

NVP Energy managing director Michael Murray said: “ABP understood what we are about right from the start, and vice-versa. Their hard-won production experience and our technological know-how enabled a very successful partnership and project. Together, we ensured the project was a complete success and this has enabled NVP Energy go from strength-to-strength, while ABP Foods reap the benefits of an energy and cost-saving technology.”

NVP Energy has created 10 full-time jobs as a result of the new commissions that the company has won on the back of the successful roll-out of its technology at ABP Lurgan. Now its systems are deployed and projects are active in dairy processing, brewing, malting and municipal applications.

