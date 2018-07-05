Abodoo officially launches in the UK

Employers open up to Wexford company's remote working platform

Remote working platform Abodoo has officially launched its move into the UK market following an investment of €300,000.

The Wexford-based company is currently receiving 100 UK candidate registrations per day since its launch in April.

“There are already 4.2 million people working remotely in the UK and we expect this figure to increase as technology evolves and companies embrace the idea that they can grow by allowing professionals the freedom to work and live where they choose,” said Sue Marshall, chief executive officer, Abodoo.

“With a vast array of talented registrations in Ireland, our next priority for Abodoo is our expansion further afield, encouraging UK-based people to register with the site to access the flexible careers on offer.

“In the last 18 months, we’ve seen a positive shift in attitudes to remote working in the UK due to unforeseen incidents like transport strikes, timetable changes, extreme weather and city centre events. Workers who would typically commute into the office needed to work remotely during these events and, as a result, many companies have become more open to the benefits of remote working.

“Businesses now understand that smart working can lead to cost-savings, better retention levels, and higher rates of employee satisfaction. From the employee’s perspective, they can save travel costs, as well as hundreds of hours of travel time and the stress of a daily commute.”

TechCentral Reporters