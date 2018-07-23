Abodoo adds smart working support to Gigabit Hubs

Popularity of co-working spaces fuels Vodafone/Siro partnership Print Print Trade

Smart working platform developer Abodoo is to begin offering supports to companies at eight co-working spaces operated under Vodafone and Siro’s Gigabit Hubs initiative.

Since the launch of the initiative in 2017, 29 new companies have moved their business to the hubs, leading to the creation of 80 jobs with a further 200 positionsexpected over the next three years.

Vodafone and Abodoo will work together to educate employers on the benefits of diversity and inclusion, attracting and retaining talent and promoting a healthy work/life balance.

With at least 216,000 people in Ireland working from home, or from a co-working space, smart working is increasingly becoming a key consideration for businesses and their employees.

“This is an exciting new venture for Vodafone. Through this partnership we want to show our customers the value of smart working for their businesses, their employees and for society as a whole,” said Regina Moran, enterprise director, Vodafone Ireland.

“Abodoo is a dynamic Irish start-up which is fast becoming Ireland’s go-to smart working experts. Smart working has many clear benefits, but the positive impact created by reduced commute times on quality of life, wellbeing and the environment are at the heart of why this is important to me and to Vodafone.

“In addition, Abodoo’s unique platform anonymously matches candidates’ skills to roles – removing any bias around gender, disability, mobility, race and location – so is aligned with our own substantiality ambitions.”

Vanessa Tierney, co-founder, Abodoo, said: “Vodafone’s focus on connecting and supporting rural Ireland through their Gigabit Hubs Initiative will enable more skilled workers to work in a location of their choice. Through this partnership, we have the opportunity to support the regeneration of rural Ireland while enabling companies to access amazing talent fast, efficiently and at a reduced cost.”

TechCentral Reporters