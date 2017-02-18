Aaptiv: On-Demand Audio Fitness Classes v4.5.1

We’ve all been there: we’re super-pumped to get going at one of our classes at the local gym only to arrive and find the room is packed and you’re rubbing shoulders with musty smelling participants. Thank goodness then that Skyfit exists.

What sets the app apart from the competition is that the classes and routines can be fully customised to the user’s demands. Choose your goals based on intensity, calories burned or even muscle building and Skyfit will come up with a program full of fantastic classes delivered through your earphones by elite personal trainers. Basically, you can take your training wherever you like and don’t need to an expensive gym membership to do so.

Having access to such personalised training programs and professional coaches doesn’t come cheap, mind. There aren’t any free workouts here and prices range from $9.99 per month to an eye-watering $49.99 per year. However, you are buying into professionally led activities that are guaranteed to get the results you desire.

Simply put, it’s the personal trainer that you’ve always wanted – attentive, focused, and importantly, able to teach you anytime away from the masses.

What’s New in Version 4.5.1

If you are enjoying Aaptiv, please take a minute to rate us in the App Store.

What’s New:

– Start your new year off right with one of our six “Make The 8” challenges.

– Several improvements and squashed bugs.