A Charlie Brown Christmas 4.0

Christmas just wouldn’t seem like Christmas without a little Charlie Brown, and you are not limited to watching re-runs of A Charlie Brown Christmas on TV this festive season. The app of the famous show is available for iOS and Android and manages to perfectly capture the magic of the original show while adding a raft of exciting interactive features to help bring it bang up to date.

The app is essentially an interactive storybook, complete with the original Charlie Brown voice actor. The narrated story is accompanied by gorgeous illustrations, animations and music, but there is also the original dialog to enjoy. But there is much more to the app that that. To help children to read along there is the option of word highlighting as well as the reading aloud of individual words at a touch.

There’s more fun to be had decorating a Christmas tree, and there are rewards to be unlocked by taking part in contests. If you like the idea of getting musical, you can play along with Schroeder’s piano, or get creative with a little finger painting. Available for both mobile phones and tablets, whatever the size of your mobile device, you’re in for a real treat.

This really is a beautifully executed app. Fans of Charlie Brown would be right to be worried that such an important part of childhood could be ruined, but these fears soon prove to be unfounded. This is an app that has been put together with care and attention to detail. Whether you are a fans of the original show or have kids of your own who you feel should be introduced to the world of Chuck and the gang, this is a superb Christmas present for you or them.

What’s New in Version 4.0

FREE iMessage Sticker Pack!

Share animated stickers of Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the Peanuts gang with your friends and family.

Over 30 stickers included!

iOS 10 support

Bug fixes and optimizations