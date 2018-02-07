4site opens fibre centre of excellence in Limerick

Limerick base to act as R&D, training hub

Network infrastructure specialist 4site has opened Ireland’s first fibre centre of excellence in Limerick. The centre – which will combine research and development with training activities – represents an investment of €25,000 and will create 20 new jobs over the coming months.

As well as a wealth of expertise in fibre technology, 4site also has considerable experience in the planning, design and build of wireless networks. The company recently worked on the development of a 5G ready network in Aberdeen, which will help turn the location into the UK’s first smart city.

Attending today’s official launch, Minister for Communications, Climate Action & Environment Denis Naughten said: “4site’s business is a vital part of the larger telecommunications industry in Ireland. It is a real example of a company spotting gaps in their industry and applying expertise and new technologies to find practical solutions.

“A particular example that strikes me is 4site’s app, developed with Esri Ireland, which reduces engineering time and increases accuracy for the design and build of fibre networks. Innovations of this nature are important given the Government’s high priority of the National Broadband Plan and the on-going work of the Mobile Phone and Broadband Taskforce.”

Ian Duggan, CEO, 4site, said: “This is a very exciting time for our business. Insatiable demand for bandwidth and rapid developments in technology are pushing the limits of existing communications networks. The pressure to roll out advanced networks is huge and we are delighted to provide smart and effective solutions that speed up delivery time for the service providers bringing fibre to homes, businesses and existing wireless networks.

“Our fibre centre of excellence brings together our skills in fixed and wireless networks and our focus on doing things smarter, as well as ensuring we continue to innovate and develop the tools, thinking and people to deliver for our customers on a global stage.”

4site’s clients include Vodafone, Siro, Cignal, Huawei, Netshare, 2RN (RTE), Three, Ericsson, Nokia and enet.

TechCentral Reporters