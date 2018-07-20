3D print firm gets tech accelerator shot

Wicklow-based CALT Dynamics wins a spot on TechStars Print Print Trade

The Wicklow based tech start-up developing high precision photolithography-based 3D printers, CALT Dynamics, has been accepted into a US accelerator programme called TechStars.

TechStars is a US-based accelerator programme where less than 1% of applicants are accepted.

The company has already won an entrepreneurial award for in the 2015 Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur competition.

CALT Dynamics CEO Ross Lawless said the company was delighted to be accepted onto the programme, after a rigorous, competitive selection process.

“The mentorship and support provided by TechStars will rapidly progress CALT Dynamics and help us reach a wider audience. TechStars will help take us onto the global stage of additive manufacturing. CALT is about decentralising technology and this is going to help us achieve that goal,” said Lawless.

CALT Dynamics designs and manufactures high precision, stereolithography-based 3D printers, which allow new levels of speed, precision and usability and at a lower price point than those of previously available systems.

Founded in 2014 by Lawless, CALT Dynamics was relaunched in 2017, with the Irene Villafane (COO) and Colin Keogh (CMO) joining company. The three engineers had been working in the 3D printing space for several years, and were “always underwhelmed” at the complexity, speed and precision of 3D printing systems.

“We have always wanted more from any 3D printing system we have used: higher resolution, faster printing, lower cost. We think these are vital if additive is to rapidly grow into more markets. Varying manufacturing needs require different printing methods and we plan to provide the solutions needed in a range of sectors” said Keogh.

The CALT Dynamics team has been working with several projects and institutions, from universities to global NGO’s, to help provide improved output from 3D printers. It is keen to help address the UN’s global SDG’s and has already made a mark in the industrial and social fields, with team accolades including Irelands Best Young Entrepreneur (IBYE) and Forbes 30 Under 30, along with collaborations with the UN, Irish Government and other global charities.

“We’re excited to develop creative solutions that have a positive social impact” said COO Irene Villafane.

TechCentral Reporters