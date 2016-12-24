2Do 3.9.7
24-12-2016
Recommended
No Trial Available. Purchase Only
Guided Ways Technologies Ltd
|iPad
iPhone
41.60 MB
6 minutes
English
Click Here
Click Here
2Do lets you take a completely different approach to managing your tasks. With its extremely simple-to-use interface and a comprehensive and flexible set of powerful features, it lets you focus on what’s most important to you: your life. There is no wrong way of using 2Do, and unlike other to-do apps, it won’t force you in adhering to a particular task management methodology.
** NEW **
Email to 2Do: Optional plugin that allows you to integrate your email address directly with 2Do, thus allowing you to email yourself tasks from anywhere.
iOS 9 Ready:
• Multi-tasking support for iPads
• Spotlight Search
• 3D Touch home screen shortcuts and task previews
• iPad Pro ready
SYNC
• Stay in sync using one of the following: Dropbox, Reminders (CalDAV), Toodledo, Fruux (CalDAV), Calendar Server (CalDAV), ownCloud (CalDAV), SabreDAV (CalDAV) or a 3rd party CalDAV Server of choice.
• Using Reminders CalDAV sync enables Siri
• Periodic automatic backups are created for you (compatible with 2Do for Mac) for a rainy day.
• Automatic Push sync between devices
SIMPLE TASKS, CHECKLISTS & PROJECTS
• Create simple tasks, or checklists and projects with sub-tasks. Tasks can have notes, attachments and multiple alarms.
• Set any task to repeat using a flexible set of options.
• Assign multiple alerts
LIST GROUPS, LISTS, INBOX & SMART LISTS
• In addition to built-in Focus lists that allow you to conveniently view upcoming, starred or scheduled tasks, you can create multiple lists to manage and organize your tasks.
• Built-in support for GTD Inbox
• Smart lists let you harness the true potential of 2Do using a number of search options, filters and search pre-sets. Using Smart Lists, you can create custom views of your tasks and use them to focus-in or find frequently managed tasks.
PINCH ZOOMING
• Control the amount of information you wish to see with a simple pinch-to-zoom gesture, from single line titles to multiple lines of titles, notes and tags.
BATCH EDITING & SHARING
• Drag & Drop support to move tasks between lists or drop on calendar to defer
• Batch tagging, starring, marking tasks done and more
• Task Sharing via AirDrop, iMessage and Email
REIMAGINED TASK EDITOR & QUICK ADD
• With focus on switching between editors effortlessly using a single tap only, you’ll save dozens of taps and swipes when editing your tasks.
• Save your thoughts as they come to you, by using Quick Add (Tap-hold on [+])
• X-callback-url support
TAGS
• Manage tags from a dedicated Tags Panel
• Organize your tags within groups
• Leverage the powerful integration of Tags & Smart Lists to filter on frequently managed tasks. • Find Used vs. Unused tags
YOUR TASKS UNLIMITED
• Set a Start Date to hide tasks from a list before they’re relevant and add Duration to put an estimate on the amount of time you’ll be spending on your task
• Add an action to call, write an email or message, navigate or trigger a URL Scheme right from 2Do
• Attach an image or a voice memo to your tasks
NEARBY ALERTS
• Attach locations to tasks and get nearby alerts as you approach assigned locations
DESKTOP-CLASS IPAD APP
• Your Lists, Tasks, Daily Summary and Calendar, including Calendar Events, can all be viewed and managed from the same screen.
• Keyboard shortcuts
APPLE WATCH APP
• Get to your tasks directly from your wrist
EXTRAS
• TextExpander support
What’s New in Version 3.9.7
* Ongoing fixes and improvements
* Improved alert registration for users with a LOT of pending alerts. Upcoming alerts are now prioritized.
* Fixed an issue where the counters appearing on the top toolbar would at times not appear
* Performance improvements when reloading Tags
