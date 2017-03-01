2017 Tech Excellence Awards open for entries

Unique event recognises excellence in the Irish technology sector

The Tech Excellence Awards provide a unique opportunity for all sides of the Irish technology industry to come together in recognition of achievement and excellence.

Now in their seventeenth year, the awards cover a broad range of areas from enterprise to channel, from personal to the corporate, as well as lifetime achievement and social contribution, reflecting the rich and diverse landscape that is the technology sector in Ireland.

With an independent judging panel of respected industry veterans and insiders, the awards are a true recognition of excellence in field.

The 2017 awards, which will take place on 18 May in Dublin, are now open for entry and all information on categories, judges and previous winners can be seen at www.techexcellenceawards.ie

If your organisation has achieved something special, or you know of one that has, help the industry to recognise that achievement by submitting an entry.

Entries close on 13 April, so do not miss this opportunity for credit where it is due.

TechCentral Reporters