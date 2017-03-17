1Password for Windows 6.4.377

img3File.png

Never forget a password thanks to this impressive password management tool

17 March 2017

Bob Thornton

Our Rating: 4.5
Date: 17-03-2017
Award: Recommended
License: Trial Software
Developer: Agile Web Solutions

With countless web sites and programs now requiring that users log in with a password, it is little wonder that many people resort to using the same password for a number of services simply to avoid forgetting them.

The program is, at its heart, a password database which can be used to store all of your login details in one secure, password protected location. This in itself is useful, but 1Password can also be used to automatically fill in login information so you do not have to do so manually.

1Password is compatible with all versions of Windows and can be used with Internet Explorer, Firefox, Chrome and Safari. When used in conjunction with your web browser for online shopping, 1Password can automatically fill in credit card details in online forms. With built in phishing protection, coupled with the secure database, you can be certain that your details will never fall into the wrong hands.

Of course, you’re not just limited to storing passwords. You can use 1Password to store secure notes, server login information, your credit cards, important phone emergency phone numbers and so much more.

Version 4 has just been released and represents a major upgrade, bringing Windows users feature-parity with the Mac version.

These include a new diceware generator for creating strong passwords and support for the 1Password WatchTower service, which warns users when logins have been compromised.

New Duplicate and Weak Password categories help users track down passwords that need changing, while items can be now tagged for easier organisation and identification.

All items can now be shared securely via email and users can sync data with iOS devices using their local Wi-Fi network instead of the cloud. The update also comes with the promise of major performance improvements.

What’s new in v6.4.377? See the changelog for more info.

