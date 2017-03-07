1Password for Mac 6.6.2

img3File.png

Never forget a password again with this password management tool

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

7 March 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Mac

Bob Thornton

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 07-03-2017
Award: None
License: Trial Software
Developer: Agile Web Solutions

With countless web sites and programs now requiring that users log in with a password, it is little wonder that many people resort to using the same password for a number of services simply to avoid forgetting them.

The program is, at its heart, a password database which can be used to store all of your login details in one secure, password protected location. This in itself is useful, but 1Password can also be used to automatically fill in login information so you do not have to do so manually.

1Password includes extensions for a number of programs including Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera and many more, and these can be used to quickly access the password features of the program without having to explicitly launch it.

When used in conjunction with your web browser for online shopping, 1Password can automatically fill in credit card details in online forms. With built in phishing protection, coupled with the secure database, you can be certain that your details will never fall into the wrong hands.

v6.6.2 (changelog):

– 1Password Watchtower, our premiere way to see if your passwords have been compromised, is now enabled by default.
– The wording on the sync options shown during initial setup has been clarified.

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Would you feel safe in a 3D-printed car?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel