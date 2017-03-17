1Password for iOS 6.5.3

Password managers and automatic form fillers are easily found for desktop computers, but the same cannot be said when it comes to mobile devices. 1Password is a iPhone app that can be used to securely store all of your login information for various web sites in one password protected database, and can also be used to automatically log into web sites when you visit them.

Protected by both a master password and a PIN, you can be sure that your passwords are secure when stored in 1Password. There is also a backup and restore option so you can create a backup on your desktop computer.

But it is not just passwords that 1Password can deal with. Despite the name, the app can also be used to securely store credit card details, notes and membership numbers so there is no longer any need to write them down on scraps of paper.

If you have installed the Mac version of 1Password, the app can automatically synchronise your password via wifi. An auto-lock function ensures that your sensitive data stays safe even if your iPhone is lost or stolen. 1Password is great timesaving tool which helps to make it easier to use password protected web sites.

What’s new in version 6.5.3?

– important fixes and improvements