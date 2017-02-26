1Password for Android 6.5.1

The number of web sites and applications that require users to log in with a username or email address and password is staggering. For maximum security you should try to have a unique, hard-to-remember password for each login you use, so if one gets compromised, the rest remain safe.

Doing this by hand is almost impossible, which is where a password-management service like 1Password comes into play. This lets you store all your passwords securely in a vault that’s unlocked by a single master password (this is the one you need to remember), then auto-fills them into websites as and when required. It’ll even generate secure passwords for you.

The service originated on PC and Mac, extended to mobile and – until recently – was limited to a read-only app on Android. That meant you could access your previously stored passwords through the app, but not add to them or edit existing info.

From version 4, however, the app has been rebuilt from the ground up to be fully functional, so you can update your passwords from your Android device, then sync them back to your computer or Apple mobile or tablet if you wish. Or, of course, you can use the app completely standalone.

Unfortunately this comes at a cost – the free version of the app is the old, read-only version, but a one-off, in-app purchase unlocks the rest of the functionality.

What’s new in 6.5.1 (see changelog for more)?

New

Use the new Get help tool in the overflow menu to quickly find answers to your questions about 1Password. {OPA-1108}

Improvements

Added more descriptive error handling to 1Password account sign-up flow. {OPA-1100}

Settings > About > Contact us now automatically submits a mini diagnostic report so we can better assist you. {OPA-1108}

Updated localizations from our fantastic translators on Crowdin.