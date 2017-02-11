1by1 is a tiny audio player that manages and plays your audio files from their folders.

In other words, there’s no need to build playlists, or waste time allowing the program to build and then maintain a bulky database of your audio files. Instead, just browse to the folder containing a particular album, click Play and 1by1 will play each track in turn. It can even play the tracks on an entire drive, if you like; it doesn’t matter if you’re interrupted, as 1by1 will remember the track and position it was playing, and resume exactly where it left off.

Too basic? There are more powerful options here, if you need them. So you can shuffle the playback order, if you like, then choose to skip particular tracks. There’s cue sheet and playlist support, or you can save your best tracks as Favourites for easy access later.

Perhaps the real appeal, though, comes in 1by1’s small size and minimal use of system resources. On our PC, for instance, it used under 5MB of RAM (Private Working Set) even when playing, making this a good MP3 player choice for netbooks or any other old or underpowered computers.

Version 1.91 brings: