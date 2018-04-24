Apple’s 13″ MacBook Pro battery replacement programme: What it is and how to use it

It’s been a rough year for Apple’s batteries. After announcing a program to replace batteries in the iPhone 6 and 7, it has now launched a programme to swap them out in the 13″ non-Touch Bar MacBook Pro (also known as the ‘MacBook Pro Esc’ due to the presence of actual function keys). So if you have a laptop that’s been dying out mid-way through your day or just noticed some performance oddities, you might be able to get your battery replaced with a new one. Here’s everything you need to know:

What’s the reason for the programme?

Apple has said that a component inside “a limited number” of 13″ MacBook Pro units could fail, “causing the built-in battery to expand”. Apple did not specify which component was faulty or how it affects the battery.

Is my laptop at risk?

Nope. While expanding batteries generally pose of risk of fire or explosion, Apple assures that this isn’t a safety issue.

What models are included?

A small number, actually. First, only non-Touch Bar models manufactured between October 2016 and October 2017 are affected. Among that group, only some of the units manufactured during that time are affected by the issue.

How do I know if my MacBook is eligible?

You can check your serial number on Apple’s site here.

How do I find my serial number?

Click on the Apple logo at the top left of the menu bar and go to ‘About this Mac’. You’ll see your serial number in the window that appears. From there, you can copy it and paste it into the search bar on the support page.

OK, my MacBook is one of the affected units. Now what?

You’ll need to make an appointment at an Apple authorised service provider. You can find your nearest one by clicking here.

As always, make sure to back up your data before sending your MacBook in for repairs.

How long will it take?

Since the programme is limited, wait times shouldn’t be nearly as long as they are with some iPhone 6 models. Apple estimates service time is no more than five days, though it could be longer depending on the availability of batteries.

How much will it cost?

Nothing. However, Apple notes that if there is prior damage to your MacBook that “impairs the replacement of the battery,” the service technician may need to fix that problem first, resulting in a possible charge.

Will my warranty be extended?

Unfortunately, no.

How much time do I have to get it fixed?

Apple hasn’t put a specific expiration date on the programme, but it does say that the program covers affected MacBook Pro models for five years after the first retail sale of the unit. So that means Apple will replace batteries until sometime in 2022.

IDG News Service