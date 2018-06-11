Enterprise Ireland unveils €750,000 fintech, emerging tech competitive start-up fund

Enterprise Ireland hs launched a €750,000 competitive start fund for companies working in fintech, proptech, artificial intelligence, machine learning, augmented and virtual reality, the Internet of Things, blockchain and cloud.

The announcement comes as preparations for this week’s MoneyConf continue. Taking place at the RDS in Dublin, MoneyConf is expected to attract 5,000 visitors from around the world to discuss the future of online transactions and the impact of technologies such as blockchain.

Enda McDonnell, head of fintech for Enterprise Ireland, explained: “The staging of MoneyConf in Ireland is a huge bonus for Ireland’s fintech sector, and one which Enterprise Ireland is utilising to shine a spotlight on the strengths of the sector to the international financial world.

“Ireland’s unique ecosystem has led to the development of a world-class fintech sector and as one of the largest investors by deal count in fintech startups, investing in 23 last year alone, Enterprise Ireland is supporting the international growth of Irish global fintech leaders.

“In 2016, Enterprise Ireland fintech companies generated €1 billion in revenue. The launch of Enterprise Ireland’s new competitive start fund for fintech and deeptech companies, paves the way for the next wave of companies emerging from what is a very dynamic start-up sector in Ireland.”

Enterprise Ireland also unveiled a white paper on regtech, reflecting the position that Irish companies have established a reputation for helping financial services customers to deal with the increasingly complex and rapidly evolving regulation.

The white paper will be promoted internationally as part of Enterprise Ireland’s international Irish Advantage campaign which promotes the strengths of Irish companies to international customers.

Applications for the new competitive start fund open on 19 June and close on 3 July. For more information visit the Enterprise Ireland website.

