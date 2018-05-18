Welltel acquires Eyrco in €4m deal

Purchase nets 300 additional enterprise clients for telecom solutions provider Print Print Trade

Welltel has acquired contact centre services provider Eyrco in a deal worth €4 million.

The acquisition brings 300 additional enterprise clients to Welltel, making it Ireland’s largest indigenous enterprise communications provider.

“We are building a company that focuses on delivering incredible technology and service to our customers. Our sales, engineering and product development teams are unparalleled in terms of technical expertise and experience,” said Welltel CEO Ross Murray.

The acquisition allows Welltel to offer a new portfolio of services to our customers including enterprise-grade communications, compliance recording, speech analytics and workforce management solutions using technology from five key vendors: Avaya, Liquid Voice, Mitel, Nice and Verint.

In 2017 Eyrco was awarded a Tech Excellence award for vertical market specialist of the year, and has been shortlisted this year for the same award which will be announced at the ceremony on 25 May at the Citywest Hotel.

This acquisition is the second significant purchase by Welltel in the last nine months following purchase of the ATS Group in June 2017.

Welltel provides tier 1 telecom solutions to more than 2,700 customers in Ireland and internationally.

Capital Step provided financing for the transaction. John Hannon of FinRes was the Corporate Finance advisor with legal advice provided by Joe McVeigh of Baily Homan Smyth McVeigh.

TechCentral Reporters