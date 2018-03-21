Guidewire adds 100 jobs to Dublin operation

Professional services team performance drives massive recuitment effort

Guidewire Software is to take on 100 staff at its office in Dublin. The new roles will cover areas including software engineering, product management and user experience design.

Established in 2011, Guidewire’s Irish base provides professional services consultancy and software product development support to enterprise customers around the world; global customer numbers stand at 330.

The Dublin base is also one of Guidewire’s 11 global product development centres, including Kraków, Tokyo, Toronto, and seven in the US. This unit builds Guidewire Core products and is the global centre for building digital products.

“Continued recruitment to both professional services and product development is vital for us, as we strive to serve our customers and support them to be successful in a rapidly changing market,” said Sandia Ren, vice president, professional services. “We have seen growth of 20% in our Dublin professional services team since September 2017 alone, and plan to continue on this trajectory through to the summer. This allows us to extend expertise in a range of practices, including digital and cloud.”

Executive director of IDA Ireland Mary Buckley said: “Guidewire has enjoyed great success here in Ireland as a result of our pro-business environment and rich technical talent pool. The continued expansion of Guidewire’s Dublin operation over the last few years is testament to Ireland’s strength as a leading destination for both software and global business services sectors. IDA Ireland will continue to work closely with Guidewire as they grow their operations in Ireland.”

TechCentral Reporters